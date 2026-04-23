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Home / Assembly Elections 2026 / No one will be able to infiltrate Bengal after BJP wins election: Amit Shah

No one will be able to infiltrate Bengal after BJP wins election: Amit Shah

Addressing a public rally in Hooghly district, the Home Minister alleges that infiltration was hurting state's economy and security

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PTI
Balagarh (WB), Updated At : 04:46 PM Apr 23, 2026 IST
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting in Salboni, Paschim Medinipur district. PTI file
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Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said “not a single intruder” would be allowed to enter West Bengal if the BJP comes to power, and the illegal immigrants already here would be “selectively rooted out”.

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Addressing a public rally at Balagarh in Hooghly district on a day when voting for the first phase of polls was underway, he said the BJP was poised to form a government in the state with a full majority.

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“Today, the voting for the first phase is almost over, and this is my 30th programme across Bengal. On May 5, Didi's game will be up. A BJP government will be formed in Bengal with a full majority,” Shah said.

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Alleging that infiltration was hurting the state's economy and security, Shah said, “Intruders are eating away the jobs of Bengal's youth, the rations of the poor, and working to undermine the country's security.”

Stepping up the BJP's campaign for the next phase of polling, the Union Minister urged voters to back the BJP.

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“On April 29 (the second phase of polling), you have to press the button against the lotus symbol. It is just to make someone an MLA or to form a BJP government. It is to free the land of Bengal from infiltrators,” he told the rally.

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