Actor-turned-politician Vijay is making headlines not just for his massive electoral debut but also for reports suggesting actress Trisha Krishnan may soon enter politics through his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

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According to media reports, senior leaders of Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) are keen on fielding Trisha in the upcoming byelection from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu.

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The development comes after TVK reportedly emerged as the single-largest party in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member House. However, the party still remains short of the majority mark of 118 seats, making post-poll alliances crucial for government formation.

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Why Tiruchirappalli East seat matters

Reports claim that Vijay contested and won from two constituencies — Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappalli East. Under election rules, a candidate can retain only one seat and must vacate the other within 14 days of the results.

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Sources suggest Vijay is likely to retain the Perambur seat because of his larger victory margin there and its strategic proximity to the Tamil Nadu state secretariat. If he vacates Tiruchirappalli East, a bypoll will be announced for the constituency.

This has reportedly prompted TVK leaders to approach Trisha Krishnan to contest the by-election.

Trisha hesitant to enter politics?

While the reports have sparked excitement among fans of Vijay and Trisha, sources indicate that the actress is currently not very keen on joining active politics. The reason, according to reports, is her lack of political background and limited interest in electoral politics so far.

Neither Trisha nor TVK has officially confirmed the speculation.

The rumours have, however, triggered massive discussion on social media, especially among fans who have long admired the onscreen chemistry between Vijay and Trisha in several Tamil films.

‘I want to become Tamil Nadu CM’: Trisha’s old interview resurfaces

An old interview clip of actress Trisha Krishnan expressing her desire to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu has resurfaced online and gone viral amid speculation about her possible entry into politics through Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam led by actor-turned-politician Vijay.

The video clip, reportedly from a 2004 interview during the early years of Trisha’s film career, has begun circulating widely across social media platforms as political discussions around Vijay and TVK intensified following the latest Tamil Nadu Assembly election trends.

In the interview, Trisha was asked about her ambitions and long-term goals. Responding in a light-hearted manner, the actress said she wanted to become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu within the next 10 years.

“I want to become the CM of Tamil Nadu. Honestly! Wait and see; I will achieve it in the next 10 years,” Trisha said in the clip, according to reports. When asked what she would do after becoming the Chief Minister, the actress gave a witty response that has now caught the attention of social media users once again.

“First, you all vote and elect me, then I’ll tell you!” she replied jokingly.

The resurfaced interview comes at a time when reports are claiming that TVK leaders are keen on bringing Trisha into active politics. Speculation intensified after reports suggested that Vijay may vacate the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly seat, paving the way for a bypoll in which Trisha could potentially contest.

Remembered the scene from Pushpa 2 CM changed for his wife … if rumours are true, could be a perfect match ✍🏾✍🏾✍🏾 Btw, Trisha Bday is May 4th as well#TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/V6aL2AjqE5 — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) May 4, 2026

What next for Vijay and TVK?

Vijay’s political debut has been one of the biggest talking points in Tamil Nadu politics this year. With TVK falling short of a majority, discussions over possible alliances have intensified.

Some reports suggest TVK could seek support from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, while others indicate that an alliance with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam may also be explored.

Reports further claim that Vijay has written to Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar seeking an invitation to form the government.

There is also speculation that Vijay could take oath as Tamil Nadu’s next Chief Minister soon, although no official announcement has been made yet.