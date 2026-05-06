Vijay races to form government in Tamil Nadu: TVK MLAs move to resort, Congress extends support

Political activity in Tamil Nadu intensified on Wednesday as the newly elected legislators of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam were moved to a luxury resort in Mamallapuram, signalling rapid post-poll manoeuvring by party chief Vijay to stake claim to power.

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Sources said over 50 MLAs have already checked into a private resort, with more expected to arrive through the day.

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The move follows a key meeting chaired by Vijay as the party strategises to secure the support required to form a government. A strong police deployment has been put in place around that area, with surveillance heightened to prevent any untoward political developments.

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The development comes days after TVK emerged as the single largest party in the 234-member Assembly, winning 108 seats, just 10 short of the majority mark. With numbers falling short, the party has begun outreach to smaller parties and independents.

In a significant boost, the Indian National Congress has decided to extend support to TVK. The decision was taken at a late-night virtual meeting of the Tamil Nadu Congress leadership, chaired by state unit president K Selvaperunthagai, where MLAs and senior leaders discussed the evolving political situation.

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Congress to back Vijay

Senior Congress leader K C Venugopal confirmed that Vijay had formally sought the party’s backing. He said the central leadership had authorised the state unit to take a final call, keeping in mind the electoral mandate and political realities.

According to sources, the Congress leadership has conveyed that the verdict in Tamil Nadu is in favour of a “secular government” and indicated its willingness to support TVK to keep the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies out of power in the state.

The Congress, which had contested the polls in alliance with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, holds five seats. Other smaller parties, including PMK (4 seats), CPI and CPI(M) (two seats each), and VCK (two seats), are also seen as potential supporters for the Vijay-led outfit.

Cong backing and the political shift

The post-poll alignment marks a major political shift in the state, especially as Congress was part of the DMK-led alliance during the elections. The decision could also have wider implications for opposition politics at the national level, particularly within the INDIA bloc.

Meanwhile, both the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and DMK are closely watching developments, as efforts to cobble together a workable majority gain momentum.

With numbers still fluid, the coming days are expected to be crucial in determining whether Vijay can translate his electoral breakthrough into a stable government in Tamil Nadu.

With Inputs from ANI and PTI