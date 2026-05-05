icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Assembly Elections 2026 / Vijay’s TVK to lead coalition in Tamil Nadu; here is the math with Congress, others

Vijay’s TVK to lead coalition in Tamil Nadu; here is the math with Congress, others

Congress (5 seats), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (2), Communist Party of India (2) and Communist Party of India (M) (2) together provide a bloc of around 11 MLAs, enough to push TVK past the majority line

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:09 PM May 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay greets as he arrives at the party headquarters after he wins the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, at Panaiyur, in Chennai, Tuesday, May 05, 2026. Image credit/PTI
Advertisement

Tamil Nadu is heading towards an uncommon political phase, with actor-turned-politician Vijay preparing to lead a coalition government after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), fell short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

Advertisement

With the halfway mark set at 118, TVK’s tally has necessitated swift political outreach. Early indications suggest that a coalition is already taking shape, with smaller parties and Left allies emerging as key players in government formation.

Advertisement

The Congress (five seats), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (two), Communist Party of India (two) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) together provide a bloc of around 11 MLAs — enough to push TVK past the majority line.

Advertisement

Sources indicate that informal talks are underway, and a shift away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance by some of these parties remains a possibility.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has already hinted at a broader “secular front”, signalling openness to coalition governance. Additional outside support from parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam or factions of the Pattali Makkal Katchi could further stabilise the arrangement.

Advertisement

According to sources, the proposed power-sharing formula may see Congress getting two Cabinet berths, while smaller allies could receive one each. TVK is expected to allocate four to six ministerial positions to partners, both to secure legislative support and to compensate for its own limited administrative experience. Apart from veteran leader K Sengottaiyan, most TVK MLAs are first-time legislators.

In a significant move, discussions are also underway to bring in former IAS officer U Sagayam, known for his anti-corruption stance, through a by-election. He is likely to be fielded from Tiruchi East, one of the two constituencies won by Vijay that may be vacated.

Procedurally, TVK MLAs are set to elect Vijay as their legislative party leader, after which the Governor is expected to invite him to form the government once majority support is demonstrated. Sources say Vijay may seek up to a week to prove his numbers on the floor, even as he prepares to assume office by the weekend.

If finalised, the arrangement would mark a departure from Tamil Nadu’s traditionally centralised political structure, ushering in a coalition era driven by consensus and shared governance.

With inputs from PTI 

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts