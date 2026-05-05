Vijay’s TVK to lead coalition in Tamil Nadu; here is the math with Congress, others

Tamil Nadu is heading towards an uncommon political phase, with actor-turned-politician Vijay preparing to lead a coalition government after his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), fell short of the majority mark in the 234-member Assembly.

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With the halfway mark set at 118, TVK’s tally has necessitated swift political outreach. Early indications suggest that a coalition is already taking shape, with smaller parties and Left allies emerging as key players in government formation.

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The Congress (five seats), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (two), Communist Party of India (two) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) (two) together provide a bloc of around 11 MLAs — enough to push TVK past the majority line.

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Sources indicate that informal talks are underway, and a shift away from the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam-led alliance by some of these parties remains a possibility.

VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan has already hinted at a broader “secular front”, signalling openness to coalition governance. Additional outside support from parties such as the Indian Union Muslim League, Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam or factions of the Pattali Makkal Katchi could further stabilise the arrangement.

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According to sources, the proposed power-sharing formula may see Congress getting two Cabinet berths, while smaller allies could receive one each. TVK is expected to allocate four to six ministerial positions to partners, both to secure legislative support and to compensate for its own limited administrative experience. Apart from veteran leader K Sengottaiyan, most TVK MLAs are first-time legislators.

In a significant move, discussions are also underway to bring in former IAS officer U Sagayam, known for his anti-corruption stance, through a by-election. He is likely to be fielded from Tiruchi East, one of the two constituencies won by Vijay that may be vacated.

Procedurally, TVK MLAs are set to elect Vijay as their legislative party leader, after which the Governor is expected to invite him to form the government once majority support is demonstrated. Sources say Vijay may seek up to a week to prove his numbers on the floor, even as he prepares to assume office by the weekend.

If finalised, the arrangement would mark a departure from Tamil Nadu’s traditionally centralised political structure, ushering in a coalition era driven by consensus and shared governance.

With inputs from PTI