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Home / Assembly Elections 2026 / ‘We are the centre’: Vijay's TVK govt talks heat up as VCK flexes political muscle

‘We are the centre’: Vijay's TVK govt talks heat up as VCK flexes political muscle

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 02:34 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Political uncertainty continued to grip Tamil Nadu on Saturday as the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi indicated that it could emerge as a decisive force in the ongoing government formation exercise, even as actor-politician Vijay intensified efforts to secure support for his fledgling alliance.

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The latest signal came from VCK deputy general secretary Vanni Arasu, who made a cryptic yet politically loaded statement on social media, asserting that the party would rise as a “central force” despite attempts to “marginalise or alienate” it.

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The remarks assume significance amid indications that Vijay, chief of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is likely to meet VCK president Thol. Thirumavalavan later in the day to seek the Dalit party’s support in forming the next government.

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The VCK’s stand is being closely watched as the numbers game in the Assembly remains fluid, with intense backchannel negotiations continuing among multiple political players through the night. Sources indicated that the VCK leadership has not yet formally committed support to TVK, choosing instead to keep its options open while assessing the evolving political scenario.

Political observers believe the VCK’s support could prove crucial not only for government formation but also for ensuring stability in the coming days. The party, which commands significant influence among Dalit voters in several districts, is increasingly being viewed as the key power broker in the post-election landscape.

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Vanni Arasu’s statement has further fuelled speculation that the VCK may seek a stronger political role and greater bargaining power before extending support to any alliance.

The developments come amid allegations of aggressive political manoeuvring and attempts at “horse-trading” by rival camps, adding to the uncertainty surrounding the formation of the next government in Tamil Nadu.

With negotiations intensifying and political equations shifting rapidly, all eyes are now on the outcome of Vijay’s proposed meeting with Thirumavalavan, which could potentially shape the state’s next political chapter.

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