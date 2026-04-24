WhAP in Bengal polls: CRPF’s 24-tonne armoured vehicle triggers social media buzz

As West Bengal headed into the state Assembly elections amid the heaviest-ever security deployment, a large military-style vehicle with red flags fluttering from its front fenders drew widespread public attention and triggered a buzz on social media.

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The vehicle, identified as the Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP), was deployed by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for patrolling and election-related security duties.

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First deployment outside Jammu and Kashmir

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This is believed to be the first time that the CRPF has deployed such a heavy armoured vehicle for election duty in a state not affected by terrorism or insurgency.

Videos and images of the WhAP patrolling the streets alongside other security vehicles quickly went viral across social media platforms, with many users expressing surprise at its presence.

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Traditionally, security forces have used smaller armoured vehicles and mine-protected vehicles in regions with a high threat perception, particularly Jammu and Kashmir and some states in the North-East.

What Is the WhAP?

The Wheeled Armoured Platform (WhAP) is a heavily protected combat vehicle built on an 8x8 chassis. Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and manufactured by private industry partners, the WhAP was inducted into the Indian Army in 2017. The CRPF procured a few of these vehicles around two years ago, primarily for operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Key features of WhAP

Weighing around 24 tonnes, the WhAP is designed for high-risk operations and offers significant protection. Its key features include: Capacity to carry up to 12 personnel, heavy armour protection, amphibious capability, suitable for marshy terrain and water bodies and high mobility in difficult conditions. The platform has also drawn international attention, with Morocco and Greece evaluating it for their defence requirements.

Other armoured vehicles in CRPF fleet

Before the induction of the WhAP, the CRPF had procured French Renault 4x4 armoured personnel carriers for anti-terror operations. Other indigenous armoured vehicles currently in service include: Mahindra Marksman, Sherpa Light and Ashok Leyland critical response vehicle

Massive security deployment for Bengal elections

The Election Commission deployed 2,407 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections. This translates to over 2.4 lakh security personnel, marking one of the largest security deployments ever for a state election.

Political debate over security presence

The unprecedented security deployment has also sparked a political debate but the EC has defended the heavy presence, saying it was necessary. On the other hand, several local leaders, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, have termed the deployment unwarranted and alleged that it could be seen as an attempt at intimidation.