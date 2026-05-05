'When Vijay becomes CM next year': Old Prashant Kishor speech on TVK forming govt in Tamil Nadu goes viral

An old speech by noted political strategist Prashant Kishor predicting the rise of actor-turned-politician Vijay in Tamil Nadu has resurfaced online, going viral amid renewed political attention on the state following the 2026 Assembly election results.

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The clip, now widely circulating across social media platforms, captures Kishor outlining how Vijay’s entry into politics could potentially disrupt Tamil Nadu’s long-standing bipolar political structure dominated by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). At the time the remarks were made, they were largely seen as a hypothetical assessment. However, the recent performance of Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), has brought those observations back into sharp focus.

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Kishor had argued that Vijay’s popularity as a film star, combined with strategic political positioning and grassroots outreach, could translate into a strong electoral force. He also pointed to the possibility of voter fatigue with traditional Dravidian parties, suggesting that a credible alternative could attract significant support, especially among younger voters and first-time participants in the democratic process.

The timing of the video’s resurgence is significant.

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In the 2026 Assembly elections, TVK emerged as the single-largest party, marking a dramatic debut and altering the state’s political equations. Though the party fell short of a clear majority, its performance has triggered intense discussions around coalition-building and the future direction of Tamil Nadu politics.

Social media platforms have since been flooded with clips of Kishor’s speech, with many users calling his assessment “prophetic.” Supporters of Vijay have amplified the video to underline what they describe as a “predicted political wave,” while others have pointed out that electoral success also depends on post-poll alliances and governance challenges that lie ahead.

Kishor, who has been associated with several high-profile election campaigns across India, is known for his data-driven approach and ability to read emerging political trends. His earlier remarks on Tamil Nadu are now being revisited as an example of how shifting voter preferences and leadership appeal can reshape entrenched political systems.

Political observers note that while the viral clip adds to the narrative around Vijay’s rise, the situation in Tamil Nadu remains fluid. With no party securing a full majority, the coming days are expected to witness intense negotiations and strategic decisions that will ultimately determine who forms the next government.