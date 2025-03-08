Rallying point

I want to take a moment to share my journey and reinforce a belief that has guided me throughout my life — there is no expiry date on dreams. Regardless of age, setbacks, or circumstances, we can still strive for and achieve our goals.

I say this from experience because I got into rallying and motorsports in my 30s. In sports, turning 30 usually means you’re thinking about retirement, not starting fresh. Today’s champions begin much earlier, often in their teens, and by 30, they’ve already achieved and seen it all. Yet, there I was, deciding to take up motorsports — a sport that is not only physically and mentally demanding, but also financially intensive — at an age when most would call it too late.

Advertisement

When I entered motorsports, I stepped into uncharted territory. No one from my family or friends was even remotely associated with it. There were hardly any women role models or mentors to look up to. I still remember participating in one of the Desert Storm rallies about a decade ago — among 150 participants, I was the only female driver.

At that time, motorsports was dominated by men. It required immense physical and mental endurance, and securing financial backing was another uphill battle. My family and friends, out of concern, advised me against it. They feared I would be disappointed — that motorsports was too risky, too tough, and that I was neither trained nor physically prepared. And above all, they thought I was on the wrong side of the age curve.

Advertisement

I had my doubts, but I was also determined. My journey since then has been challenging, but I have never looked back. I worked relentlessly, continuously learning and upgrading my skills. As women, we often find ourselves having to prove not just our abilities, but also fight through stereotypes. Instead of letting that discourage me, it made my resolve even stronger.

I invested in professional training, followed a rigorous fitness regime, and spent countless early mornings sweating inside a racing suit, pushing myself beyond my comfort zone.

My first big break came with Team Mahindra when I drove professionally for their Time Speed Distance format rallies. That marked the beginning of intense racing action. Winning my first few laurels cemented my name in the rally circuit. But I set my sights on an even bigger challenge — high-speed extreme rallying.

To prepare, I trained under an Asia-Pacific Rally Champion and competed in the Indian National Rally Championship. Breaking into this elite circle meant shattering glass ceilings, defying orthodox beliefs, and overcoming societal expectations.

Over time, my interests expanded beyond competitive rallying. I diversified into various aspects of motorsports, cars, and sports. I trained in drifting — an advanced driving technique — and explored other opportunities within the automotive industry.

Belief is Everything!

Self-belief is powerful. I always knew I wanted to do something meaningful with my life. But too often, we hold ourselves back. We cheer for others but hesitate to cheer for ourselves. I decided to take a chance on myself — to trust in my abilities and push forward, no matter how difficult or impossible my goals seemed.

The law of belief states that what we truly believe in has the potential to shape our reality.

I come from a small town — Bareilly. I grew up in an orthodox and conservative family and was married at just 18 years of age, right after my 12th grade. While I was always a bright student and a leader, I had little say in my education. I finished my graduation but wasn’t allowed to attend regular college.

Unfortunately, my marriage turned out to be a difficult one, and I found myself at a crossroads. I had two choices — accept my circumstances or fight for a life of dignity and self-respect. I chose the latter.

With no financial backing and no professional degree, the initial years as a single mother were incredibly tough. But I was determined to build a life of independence. I took up a full-time corporate job and worked my way up with dedication.

It was during this time that I discovered motorsports. Initially, I pursued it on weekends, but my passion grew, and I knew I had to make a choice. I was at another crossroads — stay in a secure job or take a risk to follow my passion.

Once again, I followed my instincts and took the plunge. Today, when I look back, I am proud that I had the courage to take that leap of faith.

Motorsports, like life, has taught me the importance of resilience. I’ve faced countless setbacks — tyres coming off mid-race, car crashes, engine failures. But resilience means adapting, pushing through setbacks, and coming back stronger.

We can build resilience by changing how we perceive setbacks, setting achievable goals, and maintaining self-confidence. Surrounding ourselves with a strong support network also plays a crucial role in overcoming challenges.

Collaboration and cooperation are equally important. I have been in situations where fellow competitors lent me their gear, and I have done the same for others.

Reflecting on my journey, I’ve realised that leadership is not about what we get but about what we give. It’s never too late to start. There is no shortcut to success — you have to put in the hard work and be willing to step outside your comfort zone.

Develop resilience, trust your instincts, and keep moving forward. I leave you with these lines:

“Tu shaheen hai, Parwaaz hai kaam tera, Tere samne aasmaan aur bhi hain, Sitaron se aage jahan aur bhi hain...”

Happy Women’s Day!