1.4 kg heroin seized near border, 1 held

The Ferozepur police, along with BSF sleuths, have seized 1.409 kg of heroin in two separate cases and arrested a drug smuggler.

In the first case, the police arrested a drug smuggler identified as Joginder Singh, a resident of Habib Wala village, situated just a few metres from the international border. The accused was reportedly in touch with Pakistani smugglers and had recently received a consignment of heroin. Later, during a joint search operation conducted by personnel of the 155 Battalion of the BSF and the Punjab Police, 815 gms of heroin were seized from Joginder’s fields in Habib Wala village.

In the second case, personnel of the 155 Battalion of the BSF seized 594 gms of heroin during a search operation. As per the information available, BSF troops on duty had observed suspicious movement of a drone, following which a search operation was launched. During the operation, a suspicious packet was found near the fencing. On checking, 594 gms of heroin were found inside the packet.