1 unit of Lehra Mohabbat thermal plant restored; efforts on to restart remaining units, says Chief Engineer

A day after all four units of the 920-MW Guru Hargobind Thermal Plant (GHTP) at Lehra Mohabbat village in Bathinda district were shut, one unit of the plant was restored on Monday morning, providing some relief amid the ongoing paddy transplantation season and prevailing heatwave conditions.

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The shutdown of all four units had raised concerns over power generation in the state. While three units of the plant were already non-operational, the fourth unit was shut on Sunday due to the massive accumulation of fly ash.

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Notably, around 1,800 contractual workers at the thermal plant are on strike. Following the shutdown, the plant management sought additional manpower to clear the fly ash and restore operations.

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Sources said the plant has nearly 500 regular employees, about half of whom are engaged in clerical work.

A senior GHTP official had said one unit was shut on June 17, followed by two more units on June 19, while the fourth unit was shut on Sunday.

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Speaking to The Tribune, GHTP Chief Engineer Tej Bansal said one unit of 210 MW had been made operational at 5 am today. “The work is in progress on the remaining three units and efforts are being made to restore them in next two days,” he said.

Earlier, the chief engineer had attributed the crisis to the strike by contractual workers, who are demanding direct engagement with the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) instead of being hired through contractors. Their agitation began on June 9, while all contractual workers went on strike from June 16.

Meanwhile, sources said a delegation of the contractual workers was scheduled to meet Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema in Chandigarh on Monday to discuss their demands and explore a resolution to the ongoing impasse.