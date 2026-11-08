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Home / Bathinda / 10 children adopted in eight months; 3 find homes abroad

10 children adopted in eight months; 3 find homes abroad

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Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:24 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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The children, aged between two months and seven years, were adopted under the supervision of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA).
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Ten children — five boys and five girls — from Bathinda district have been adopted over the past eight months, with three of them finding homes with families in the USA, Canada and Italy.

The children, aged between two months and seven years, were adopted under the supervision of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), which regulates the legal adoption process in India.

Of the 10 children, seven were adopted by families from different parts of the country, including Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rajesh Dhiman said all prospective adoptive parents had registered on the official CARA portal and completed the mandatory formalities and documentation before the children were placed with them.

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He said only two agencies in the district were authorised by the Centre and the state government to facilitate adoptions. These include the Red Cross Adoption Agency at Mahant Gurbanta Dass School, near the Guru Nanak Dev Thermal Plant lakes and Shri Anant Anath Ashram at Nathana village.

Both agencies also have panghura (cradle) facilities where parents unable to raise their children can leave them safely. The facilities ensure that such children receive care and protection instead of being abandoned in unsafe circumstances.

The DC emphasised that adoption was governed by strict legal provisions and urged people to approach only authorised agencies and follow the prescribed procedure. He also cautioned against illegal adoption practices.

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Ravneet Kaur Sidhu, District Child Protection Officer, Bathinda, said prospective adoptive parents could register on the CARA portal or contact the department or authorised agencies for guidance.

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