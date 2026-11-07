10 FIRs against 24 farmers for stubble burning in Faridkot

Cracking down on the practice of crop residue burning, the district authorities and the police have registered 10 FIRs against 24 farmers following a strict directive from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

With the latest cases registered across various police stations in the district, the total number of farmers booked in stubble-burning cases in Faridkot has risen to 42.

The action follows a notice issued by the CAQM, directing strict enforcement of the ban on farm fires to curb the deteriorating air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and other northern states.

According to officials, joint teams of the Agriculture Department, district administration, and police have intensified field inspections across villages with the help of satellite data provided by the Remote Sensing Centre.

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‘Red entries’ marked

“Red entries” are also being marked in the land records of the defaulting farmers to restrict their access to agricultural loans and government benefits.

Local enforcement teams have been directed to ensure zero tolerance towards farm fires, while cluster officers and nodal officers have been assigned round-the-clock patrolling duties across vulnerable pockets in the district. The farmers booked by the police on Friday belong to Arianwala Kalan, Pakhi Kalan, Beghuwala and Jaito, Romana Ajit Singh.