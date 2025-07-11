100-foot canal breach: Homes submerged, Bathinda residents await assistance

A massive 100-foot breach in the Rajbaha (canal) in Bathinda’s Sai Nagar locality in the wee hours on Friday has led to widespread flooding, causing extensive damage to homes and property. The incident occurred around 1 am, when residents noticed water entering their homes in large volumes. Panic gripped the area as several feet of water rapidly filled streets and residences, forcing many to flee and take shelter on rooftops.

Residents allege that despite the arrival of administrative officials at the scene shortly after the breach, no timely assistance was provided to evacuate people or secure their belongings. While local councillor Shyam Lal Jain stepped in to help rescue stranded individuals, the lack of a coordinated official rescue effort left many residents infuriated.

To control the flow of water, the Irrigation Department shut the supply from the Gobindpura Head. Officials confirmed that the breach spans approximately 100 feet and would take around three days to repair.

Meanwhile, many homes remained submerged, and numerous families have been forced to vacate their houses or live on rooftops.

The situation has led to significant losses for families. Many reported that household items were destroyed. A local farmer also reported complete loss of his cotton crop due to waterlogging in his fields.

Though no casualties have been reported so far, residents are struggling to get their basic needs fulfilled. Several families claimed they had no food or clean drinking water, and many were forced to wade through water to move in and out of their homes. Relief operations began later in the day, but progress has been slow due to the high water levels in the area.

Social service organisations have stepped in to provide food through community kitchens. While the administration claims medical teams had been deployed to the area, residents said no such teams were visible until late evening.

Locals expressed their anger and helplessness over the situation. Pappu Singh, a resident of Sai Nagar, said that water entered homes within minutes of the breach, but rescue operations did not begin in time.

Another resident, Happy Singh, stated that despite repeated warnings to the department in the past regarding the canal’s weak structure, no preventive measures were taken. Victim Bimla Devi shared that she had laid the foundation of her new home just a day earlier, but now it was submerged.

Kaur added that all household items had been destroyed, and there was nothing left to eat or drink. She said the administration was yet to reach out to them for any help.

This is not the first time such an incident has occurred. In 2017, a similar breach in the same canal in the Dabawali Road area led to the flooding of several homes. At that time, residents had demanded that the canal be cemented to avoid future incidents, but their concerns were ignored. Eight years later, the tragedy has repeated itself.

Deputy Commissioner Shaukat Ahmad Parray stated that relief efforts were underway and that water was being pumped out as a priority. “Once the water level recedes, repair work on the canal breach will begin,” he said. He said that affected families would receive all necessary support, and that they had coordinated with NGOs to provide meals and basic aid.

District Health Officer Dr Usha Goel said the area was at risk of disease outbreak due to stagnant water. She said fogging operations would be carried out, and chlorine tablets would be distributed to prevent infections. Ambulances have been stationed in the area for emergencies.

Sub-Divisional Officer (Irrigation) Sahil Sharma said that repair work had started immediately after the breach was discovered. He said the breach, measuring approximately 100 feet, would take about three days to be plugged. Water flow had already been stopped from the Gobindpura Head, he said.

As of now, up to four feet of water remains in several parts of Sai Nagar. Many families are still trapped inside their homes, waiting for assistance and for the water to recede.