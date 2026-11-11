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Home / Bathinda / 11 arrested for firing over land dispute in Muktsar

11 arrested for firing over land dispute in Muktsar

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Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 04:29 AM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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The accused in custody of the Muktsar police on Tuesday.
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The Muktsar police today claimed to have arrested 11 persons for allegedly opening fire and attempting to kill a man over a land dispute at Kabarwala village. Four pistols had been recovered from them, the police said.

Muktsar SP (D) Ashok Meena said Pargat Singh, a resident of Sadarwala village, who owns around 8 kanals of land at Kabarwala village, had lodged a complaint against Manjit Singh of Kabarwala over the dispute.

The complainant told the police that Manjit Singh had purchased 1 kanal of land but was allegedly attempting to take possession of the remaining 7 kanals as well.

On November 9, around 3 pm, when Pargat visited his land, Manjit and several others allegedly arrived in cars and on two tractors, carrying pistols. Manjit allegedly fired at Pargat with the intention of killing him, but he escaped by lying on the ground.

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The police registered an FIR at the Muktsar Sadar police station under Sections 109, 329(3), 351(2), 296, 191(3) and 190 of the BNS and relevant provisions of the Arms Act.

“Eleven persons have been arrested, while seven to eight unidentified persons have also been booked. Further investigation is underway,” the SP said.

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