12 farmers booked for setting paddy stubble afire in Faridkot

The Faridkot administration has booked 12 farmers for burning paddy stubble in their fields on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner Rahul Chaba visited various agricultural fields across the district to ensure strict compliance with government directives. During the inspections, the DC reviewed the situation and directed officials to take immediate legal action against violators.

Advertisement

As per official figures, a total of 79 farm fire incidents were detected in the district from September 15 to November 5. However, cases have been registered against only 18 farmers for the offence of violating the prohibitory orders. Last year, there were 57 stubble burning incidents in the district in the corresponding period.

Advertisement

In Moga district, 72 farm fire incidents have been reported so far, much lower than 119 cases reported in the corresponding period last year.

Till November 5, a total of 2,787 farm fire incidents were reported in the state.