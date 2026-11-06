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Home / Bathinda / 12 FIRs over stubble burning filed in Ferozepur district, cases touch 60

12 FIRs over stubble burning filed in Ferozepur district, cases touch 60

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:15 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
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The district police have registered 12 FIRs against 32 persons, including two women, for stubble burning, taking the total number of cases to 60.

Cases have been registered against unidentified persons in Rahimeke and Gatti Mehmood villages, which fall under the Mamdot police station. At the City Zira police station, FIRs have been registered against five persons for violating prohibitory orders. The Makhu police have booked 19 persons, including two women. Five persons have been booked at the Mallanwala police station, while a case has been registered against three violators at Lakho Ke Behram police station.

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As per satellite data, more than 300 stubble-burning incidents have been detected in the district so far. Last year, 548 such cases were detected through satellite monitoring.

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Meanwhile, smoke from burning of paddy residue has led to an increase in complaints of cough, cold and eye irritation. Dr Jatinder Kochhar of the Civil Hospital said several patients had been reporting with throat irritation, eye irritation and breathlessness due to smoke generated by farm fires. He advised people to splash clean water into their eyes and wear masks during this season.

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the administration was making all-out efforts to prevent farmers from setting stubble in their fields on fire.

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