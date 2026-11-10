12-year-old boy killed, 3 injured as speeding Thar hits pedestrians

A 12-year-old boy was killed and three others, including a couple, were seriously injured after a speeding Thar allegedly rammed into a group of people standing by the roadside near the Thermal Plant on the Bathinda-Malout road on Monday. The driver fled the spot along with the vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from the Malout side when the driver lost control and hit the people standing on the roadside. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Bathinda, where doctors declared the boy dead.

The deceased, Harman, a Class VII student, belonged to Deon village near Bathinda. He had come to Bathinda to visit his maternal uncle, who was also among the injured. The other injured were identified as Mamta and her husband, Amrit, residents of Kheta Singh Basti. Mamta reportedly suffered a fracture in her leg, while Amrit sustained serious injuries. Another 15-year-old boy was also injured in the accident.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained. The victim’s kin lodged a protest by blocking the road.