Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / 12-year-old boy killed, 3 injured as speeding Thar hits pedestrians

12-year-old boy killed, 3 injured as speeding Thar hits pedestrians

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 05:24 AM Nov 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A mishap victim undergoes treatment at the Civil Hospital in Bathinda on Monday.
Advertisement

A 12-year-old boy was killed and three others, including a couple, were seriously injured after a speeding Thar allegedly rammed into a group of people standing by the roadside near the Thermal Plant on the Bathinda-Malout road on Monday. The driver fled the spot along with the vehicle.

The vehicle was reportedly coming from the Malout side when the driver lost control and hit the people standing on the roadside. The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, Bathinda, where doctors declared the boy dead.

The deceased, Harman, a Class VII student, belonged to Deon village near Bathinda. He had come to Bathinda to visit his maternal uncle, who was also among the injured. The other injured were identified as Mamta and her husband, Amrit, residents of Kheta Singh Basti. Mamta reportedly suffered a fracture in her leg, while Amrit sustained serious injuries. Another 15-year-old boy was also injured in the accident.

The exact circumstances leading to the accident are yet to be ascertained. The victim’s kin lodged a protest by blocking the road.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts