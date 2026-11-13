13 phones seized at Ferozepur jail

The Ferozepur police have booked 15 undertrials after 13 mobile phones, including seven touchscreen and six keypad handsets, were recovered from the Central Jail premises during a search operation conducted by jail officials.

According to information, the phones were recovered from undertrials identified as Agnrej Singh alias Keerat, Ajay, Laljeet alias Arshdeep alias Arsh, Rajveer Singh, Succha Singh, Arjun, Sukhwinder Singh alias Sukhi, Dara Singh, Sunil alias Sunny, Akashdeep Singh alias Akash, Harsh alias Chotu, Sukhwinder alias Sukha, Karamjeet Singh and Sukhpal Singh alias Sukh. The accused have been booked under the Punjab Prisons and Correctional Services Act, 2026.

Despite stringent security measures, mobile phones and other prohibited items continue to find their way into the Central Jail. Repeated recoveries of mobile phones and drugs have also brought the role of prison staff under scrutiny. In several previous incidents, jail officials and contractual employees have allegedly been involved in facilitating the supply of prohibited electronic devices to inmates.

On July 30 this year, a jail warden, identified as Rahul, a resident of Gandhi Nagar, Jalalabad, was booked for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 to return a mobile phone seized from an inmate.

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According to the information, the warden had allegedly recovered a mobile phone from an inmate while on duty. He allegedly accepted Rs 20,000 and returned the handset to the inmate. An FIR was registered against him.

Earlier, on May 15, the police had booked Gurpreet Singh, a PESCO guard, for allegedly supplying mobile phones to inmates. In August last year, another PESCO employee, identified as Jaswant Singh, was apprehended after six mobile phones were recovered from his possession.

The repeated recoveries and alleged involvement of prison personnel have raised concerns over security arrangements at the high-security facility and the effectiveness of its internal monitoring mechanisms.

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Jail officials, however, attributed the increasing number of recoveries to enhanced vigilance and stricter security measures introduced inside and around the premises to curb such activities.

“Several residential and commercial buildings have come up in close proximity to the jail. Besides, a road has been constructed along the jail boundary, making it easier to throw packets containing mobile phones into the premises,” a jail official said on condition of anonymity.

More than 290 mobile phones have been recovered from the jail so far this year, while 542 were seized last year.