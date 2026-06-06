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Home / Bathinda / 14 injured of horrific Ferozepur road mishap get treatment in Faridkot medical college

14 injured of horrific Ferozepur road mishap get treatment in Faridkot medical college

The accident happened around 5.30am on the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway near Janga Wala Mour

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Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:33 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Doctors trying to stabilise the victims in Faridkot Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital.
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The 14 critically injured survivors of Saturday morning’s horrific highway crash near Ferozepur are currently battling for their lives under round-the-clock medical supervision at the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH) in Faridkot.

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The hospital’s trauma and emergency wings were put on high alert following their urgent referral from the Ferozepur Civil Hospital. Dr Neetu Kukar, Medical Superintendent of GGSMCH, confirmed that special teams of doctors have been fully mobilised to stabilise the victims.

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"Saving the lives of these patients is our absolute topmost priority," Dr Kukar said. "Our emergency staff is working round-the-clock with zero shortage of life-saving drugs or specialised medical intervention."

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The Faridkot district administration has released the identities of the 14 patients currently admitted to the medical college. They are Mal Singh (58), Lakshmi Bai (65), Goma Bai (60), Jigar (11), Dara Singh (45), Sonia Rani (28), Rano (13), Sukhdev Singh (40), Gurmeet Singh (40), Rinku (35), Vidya Bai (60), Reet Kaur (14), Karnail Singh (40) and Jashan (13)

The accident happened around 5.30am on the Ferozepur-Fazilka highway near Janga Wala Mour. A tight-knit family of 25 to 32 devotees from the Railway Colony area of Jalalabad (with some relatives from Kamrewala village) had departed early at 3.30am.

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They were traveling in an overcrowded pickup van toward Beas in Amritsar to immerse the ashes of their deceased family matriarch, Pooro Bai (62).

Anshpreet Singh (12), a survivor who escaped with minor injuries, recalled that the journey was entirely normal and they had even stopped to refuel just prior to the crash. Minutes later, a speeding transport truck coming from the opposite direction rammed head-on into their pickup van.

The impact completely mangled the front half of the vehicle, trapping passengers inside. Local commuters and a specialised Road Safety Force team rushed to extract the victims from the wreckage.

While several died instantly, others succumbed during initial triage by Senior Medical Officer Dr Nikhil Gupta at the Ferozepur Civil Hospital, bringing the total death toll to nine.

The deceased have been identified as Karnail Singh, Lakshmi Rani, Sukhwinder Kaur, Bhago Rani, Maya Bai, Surinder Singh, Raj Kumar, Darshan Singh and Vidya Rani.

Following the mishap, Faridkot MLA Gurdit Singh Sekhon visited GGSMCH to review the treatment facilities and console the grieving relatives. "The administration has been strictly instructed to ensure the absolute best healthcare facilities and every possible support to the families," Sekhon said.

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