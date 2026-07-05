15 years after land acquisition, Bathinda DC rejects Mandi Khurd landfill plan

The Bathinda Deputy Commissioner (DC) has accepted the plea of Mandi Khurd village residents against setting up a municipal solid waste landfill on 36.81 acres acquired for the project about 15 years ago.

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The decision was taken through a speaking order in compliance with directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court on a petition filed by Jarnail Singh and other village residents.

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The High Court had directed the DC to examine the villagers’ representation and pass a speaking order. Following this, the DC considered reports submitted by the Bathinda Municipal Corporation, Maur SDM and other officials.

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According to the report, around 36.81 acres at Mandi Khurd were acquired in 2011 for a sanitary landfill under the Integrated Solid Waste Management Project. However, the landfill was never developed after the High Court ordered status quo on the project in 2012.

The report further mentioned that Bathinda’s municipal waste is currently being managed at a temporary 10-acre landfill near the waste processing plant on Mansa Road. The city generates around 120-125 metric tonnes (MT) of garbage daily, and the existing site has sufficient capacity to handle the waste until 2035.

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The report also pointed out that the earlier cluster-based waste management system involving neighbouring urban local bodies is no longer in operation, reducing the need for the proposed landfill at Mandi Khurd.

The report further noted that several residential projects and a school have come up near the acquired land over the past 15 years, making the site unsuitable for a landfill.

In his order, the DC stated, “I am satisfied that the land at village Mandi Khurd, though acquired in 2011 following due procedure and after obtaining approvals from all environmental committees and competent authorities at the local, state and central government levels, is no longer required for the establishment or operation of a sanitary landfill facility, as several new developments have taken place over the past 15 years.”

The DC accepted the villagers’ request that no landfill be established on the site, subject to the outcome of pending court cases and government policy.

The DC also recommended that the land be considered for alternative public projects, including agro-industries, a biotechnology park or institute, or a solar energy project to generate employment and revenue. He directed the Municipal Commissioner to place the order before the competent authority for a final decision on the future use of the land.