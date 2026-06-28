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Home / Bathinda / 16 injured as bus collides with tractor-trailer near Malout

16 injured as bus collides with tractor-trailer near Malout

The two vehicles collided on Bathinda-Malout Road near Channu Dhaba late on Saturday night, say officials

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Muktsar, Updated At : 10:19 AM Jun 28, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus that collided with a tractor-trailer on the Bathinda-Malout Road near Channu Dhaba in Muktsar district late on Saturday night.
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At least 14 passengers, along with the drivers of a Punjab Roadways Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus and a tractor-trailer, were injured after the two vehicles collided on the Bathinda-Malout Road near Channu Dhaba late on Saturday night.

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According to officials, the PRTC bus was coming from Bathinda to Malout when it crashed into the tractor-trailer. A team of the Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) reached the spot and shifted the injured to the Civil Hospital in Malout for treatment.

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The injured bus driver has been identified as Ravinder Mohan, while the tractor driver has been identified as Mahinder Singh. Following initial medical examination, both drivers were referred to a higher medical institute due to the severity of their injuries.

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The police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of the accident.

An injured passenger recalled the incident, saying she could not comprehend what had happened. "I just heard a loud noise, and then I saw blood," she said.

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