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Home / Bathinda / 2-and-a-half-year-old dies after getting accidentally struck by cricket bat in Moga

2-and-a-half-year-old dies after getting accidentally struck by cricket bat in Moga

Initial details point to it being an unintended accident

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Moga, Updated At : 07:15 PM Jul 12, 2026 IST
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A two-and-a-half-year-old child lost his life after being accidentally struck in the stomach by a cricket bat while children were playing in Janer village of Moga district on Sunday.

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According to police, a group of children were playing cricket at a street in the village. The toddler was standing or walking near the batsman. While attempting to hit a shot, the batsman accidentally swung the bat with force, striking the little boy directly in the stomach.

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The impact of the blow was severe. The child collapsed immediately and was rushed to a nearby hospital by family members and onlookers. He could not survive the internal injuries and was declared dead.

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Police are looking into the matter. However, initial details point to it being an unintended accident, said Sunita Rani, SHO, Kot Ishe Khan police station.

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