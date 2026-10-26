Two cousins were killed and two others sustained serious injuries after unidentified assailants opened fire in the Angadpura neighbourhood of Moga late Sunday evening.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav, accompanied by Inspector General (Faridkot Range) Nilambari Jagdale Vijay, visited the crime scene on Monday to inspect the site and meet the aggrieved family.

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The police have registered a case and arrested five suspects in connection with the shooting.

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The deceased have been identified as Gagan Jindal (35) and Sahil Jindal (40), who were cousins. Two others, identified as Raghav and Somnath Jindal, sustained bullet injuries and are undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

According to the police, the incident occurred late Sunday evening when a group of four to five men were sitting outside a shop. A black Mahindra Scorpio with tinted windows arrived at the spot, and its occupants opened fire before fleeing the scene.

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Speaking to the media after visiting the spot on Monday, DGP Gaurav Yadav said police teams had acted swiftly following the incident.

“A case has been registered at the City South Moga Police Station based on the statement of injured Somnath Jindal. Five individuals have been taken into custody, and further investigation is under way. Strict action will be taken against every individual involved,” the DGP said.

Moga Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sartaj Singh Chahal said forensic teams had been dispatched to collect evidence from the scene. The police are also reviewing footage from nearby CCTV cameras to trace the vehicle’s movement.

The family of the deceased demanded a swift and impartial investigation. Manish Jindal, brother of the deceased, maintained that they had no known personal enmity with anyone.

However, preliminary police investigations suggest that the attack was triggered by an old personal rivalry.

Police sources noted that the family had previously suffered a loss in November 2023, when another cousin, Vikas Jindal, died under suspicious circumstances. The police also said that Sahil Jindal had around 10 criminal cases registered against him.