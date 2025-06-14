DT
PT
Home / Bathinda / 2-day police remand for Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder accused; another influencer receives fresh threat

2-day police remand for Kamal Kaur Bhabhi murder accused; another influencer receives fresh threat

Police continue hunt for mastermind Amritpal; incident draws mixed reactions from Nihangs, Sikh groups, netizens
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 11:00 AM Jun 14, 2025 IST
The arrested accused — Jaspreet Singh (32) of Mehron village in Moga and Nimaratjeet Singh (21) of Harike in Tarn Taran — in police custody. Tribune photo
The Bathinda police have got a two-day remand of the two accused arrested in the murder case of social media influencer Kanchan Kumari, also known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi. The duo, Jaspreet Singh and Nimaratjeet Singh, was produced in court on Friday evening.

Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal said today that the police were questioning both accused and efforts were on to trace the mastermind, Amritpal Singh Mehron, who continues to evade arrest.

Mehron had on Friday released a video taking responsibility for the murder and warning other influencers against posting “vulgar” content on social media.

The incident has sparked a strong response, especially within the Sikh community and among Nihang groups. While some Nihangs, Sikh organisations and influencers have spoken in support of Amritpal, others have strongly condemned the brutal act, calling it an act of vigilantism that cannot be justified under any circumstances. Even social media users are expressing mixed opinions.

Meanwhile, another influencer, Preet Jatti, has come forward claiming she received a threatening call from an international number, warning her to stop uploading content online.

In a video, Preet Jatti said, “I have a five-month-old baby. I am feeling so bad today. I only upload simple videos and don’t promote anything wrong. I don’t know who is calling me. I had even apologised to Amritpal four months ago and since then, I have not posted anything objectionable.”

Kamal's murder has triggered a wider debate around moral policing, freedom of expression and the responsibilities of social media influencers.

