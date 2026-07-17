2 FIRs registered after NCW chief’s public hearing in Bathinda

A day after National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar held a public hearing in Bathinda, the district police on Friday registered two FIRs based on complaints found to be of cognisable offences.

Advertisement

Bathinda SP (City) Narinder Singh said 21 complaints were heard during the public hearing, including eight pending cases and 13 fresh complaints.

Advertisement

He said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jyoti Yadav examined the complaints and found that two involved cognisable offences. Accordingly, one FIR was registered at the Canal Colony police station and another at the Nehianwala police station.

Advertisement

The remaining complaints have been referred to the Punjab Police Mahila Mitra teams and the SHO of the Women Police Station for counselling and further action, wherever required, the SP said.

He added that police teams were conducting raids to apprehend the accused named in the two FIRs and that arrests were expected soon.