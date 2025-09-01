2 Gidderbaha hospitals announce free medical aid to flood-affected people

Extending a helping hand to the flood-affected people, two private hospitals in Gidderbaha town have announced free medical treatment.
Dr HN Singh, a retired Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are running a private hospital in Gidderbaha. All the medical facilities available at our hospital will be provided free of cost to the flood-affected people. We are even ready to send our ambulance if someone needs help.”
Similarly, Dr Rajiv Jain, who also runs a private hospital in the town, said, “We are going to hold a medical camp in Fazilka district for 15 days to provide free treatment to the flood-affected people. All the medicines and laboratory tests will be done free of cost.”
