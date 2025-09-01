DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 2 Gidderbaha hospitals announce free medical aid to flood-affected people

2 Gidderbaha hospitals announce free medical aid to flood-affected people

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gidderbaha, Updated At : 01:53 PM Sep 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Locals carry their belongings on a boat as they move to a safer place from a flood-affected area, in Punjab. PTI file
Advertisement

Extending a helping hand to the flood-affected people, two private hospitals in Gidderbaha town have announced free medical treatment.

Advertisement

Dr HN Singh, a retired Chief Medical Officer, said, “We are running a private hospital in Gidderbaha. All the medical facilities available at our hospital will be provided free of cost to the flood-affected people. We are even ready to send our ambulance if someone needs help.”

Similarly, Dr Rajiv Jain, who also runs a private hospital in the town, said, “We are going to hold a medical camp in Fazilka district for 15 days to provide free treatment to the flood-affected people. All the medicines and laboratory tests will be done free of cost.”

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts