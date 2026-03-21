2 held with illegal weapons: Punjab Police
Anti-Gangster Task Force along with Bhatinda police arrested the accused who were planning to rob a businessman
The Punjab Police on Saturday said it had arrested two men with illegal weapons, planning a robbery.
Jacky Kumar, alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Bathinda Police, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.
The two were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Bathinda, the DGP said on X.
Two country-made .32 bore pistols, with magazines, and four live cartridges, were found on them, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from Delhi, he said.
Vikas Arora has a criminal background, including involvement in a domestic violence case, the DGP added.
In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Gangster Task Force (#AGTF) Punjab, in a joint operation with @BathindaPolice, apprehends two accused — Jacky Kumar @ Jacky and Vikas Arora — along with illegal weapons.
The arrested accused were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in… pic.twitter.com/95OR3iokda
— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) March 21, 2026