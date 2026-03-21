icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 2 held with illegal weapons: Punjab Police

2 held with illegal weapons: Punjab Police

Anti-Gangster Task Force along with Bhatinda police arrested the accused who were planning to rob a businessman

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:12 AM Mar 21, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it had arrested two men with illegal weapons, planning a robbery.

Advertisement

Jacky Kumar, alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Bathinda Police, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

Advertisement

The two were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Bathinda, the DGP said on X.

Advertisement

Two country-made .32 bore pistols, with magazines, and four live cartridges, were found on them, he said.  Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from Delhi, he said.

Vikas Arora has a criminal background, including involvement in a domestic violence case, the DGP added.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts