2 held with illegal weapons: Punjab Police

The Punjab Police on Saturday said it had arrested two men with illegal weapons, planning a robbery.

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Jacky Kumar, alias Jacky, and Vikas Arora were arrested by the Anti-Gangster Task Force in a joint operation with the Bathinda Police, said Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav.

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The two were allegedly planning to rob a businessman in Bathinda, the DGP said on X.

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Two country-made .32 bore pistols, with magazines, and four live cartridges, were found on them, he said. Preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were procured from Delhi, he said.

Vikas Arora has a criminal background, including involvement in a domestic violence case, the DGP added.

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