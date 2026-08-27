Traders at the Maur Mandi in Bathinda district observed a bandh for nearly two hours on Thursday after a cloth merchant’s shop on Civil Hospital Road was completely gutted in an accidental fire on Wednesday night.

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The traders expressed anger over the incident and said that despite the serious loss suffered by the shopkeeper Vijay Goyal, who is a former municipal councillor, no government representative had reached the spot to assess the situation or extend assistance.

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Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) senior leader and former minister Janmeja Singh Sekhon reached the protest site and sat among the protesting traders. He assured the victim of financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh.

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Following his appeal to local residents, a prominent businessman announced a contribution of Rs 5 lakh to Goyal.

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Representatives of various political parties subsequently announced financial assistance from their ends.

Later, Maur AAP MLA Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana also visited the site and announced that he would donate his three months’ salary to Goyal. He appealed to shopkeepers and municipal councillors to contribute towards helping the affected family.

Maiserkhana also clarified that he was unwell and thus, arrived late at the spot.

Following assurances and announcements of financial assistance, the traders called off their protest and opened their shops around 11 am.

The exact cause of the fire has not been known yet. Sources said that the victim was once a well-off trader, however, his legs were amputated due to diabetes.