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Home / Bathinda / 2 key accused in July 19 Pharmacy Officer exam scam surrender in court, sent to four-day police remand

2 key accused in July 19 Pharmacy Officer exam scam surrender in court, sent to four-day police remand

Claiming innocence, the duo stated in their surrender application that they had been falsely implicated in the case

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 07:10 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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Two key accused in the July 19 Pharmacy Officer recruitment examination scam — Aayush and Sajjan Kumar, both residents of Bhiwani in Haryana — surrendered before the Duty Magistrate’s court here on Saturday.

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Claiming innocence, the duo stated in their surrender application that they had been falsely implicated in the case. They expressed their willingness to cooperate fully with the investigating agency and the judicial process, and said they were surrendering voluntarily.

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The court remanded both accused to four days of police custody for further investigation.

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Apprehending physical torture, ill-treatment, and the use of third-degree methods during interrogation, the accused filed an application requesting the court to order daily medical examinations. They urged that the medical reports be made part of the judicial record throughout the period of their police remand.

The surrender came two days after police obtained non-bailable arrest warrants against Aayush, Sajjan Kumar, and a third co-accused, Balwinder Singh alias Mastre.

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The recruitment examination for 454 posts of Pharmacy Officer was conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) at centres in Faridkot and Ferozepur on July 19.

Police said the high-tech interstate cheating racket was busted following a joint operation based on specific intelligence. Investigators found that it was not a pre-exam paper leak, but a real-time, technology-driven cheating network.

According to police, shortly after the exam began, candidate Aayush allegedly used a concealed pen camera to scan the question paper inside an examination centre in Ferozepur. He transmitted the images via WhatsApp to Sajjan Kumar in Bhiwani, Haryana.

Sajjan then forwarded the paper to a makeshift control room set up in Society Nagar, Faridkot. Operatives at the control room solved the paper and dictated answers in real time through micro-earpieces and modified wireless devices to compromised candidates sitting inside the exam halls.

Police investigations have revealed that the syndicate charged candidates between Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 13 lakh. Post-dated cheques were taken as financial security to guarantee passing marks.

So far, police have arrested or detained 38 persons, including 25 candidates caught using electronic devices and 13 handlers and conspirators operating across Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan. Law enforcement agencies have seized 38 modified mobile phones, 21 hidden wireless earpieces, and other electronic equipment.

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