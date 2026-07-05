2 killed, two injured as truck crashes into car on Mansa-Bhikhi road

Two youths were killed and two others injured after their car collided head-on with a truck near Kotra Kalan village on the Mansa-Bhikhi road on Saturday night.

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The deceased were identified as Jatin Verma (26), a resident of Mansa and Surinder Pal Singh (30), a resident of Akkanwali village.

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The injured were identified as Avtar Singh and Jashandeep Singh, both residents of Mansa.

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The impact of the collision was so severe that the car was completely mangled.

Sources said the four occupants were travelling from Mansa towards Bhikhi to pay obeisance at the Kali Mata temple in Patiala, when the truck, which was coming from the opposite direction, allegedly took a sharp turn, went out of control and crashed into their car.

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Sources further informed that Surinder was employed as a healthcare worker at a private hospital in Mansa. He is survived by his parents and an elder brother. His father works as a registered medical practitioner (RMP) in Akkanwali village.

Jatin also worked at a private hospital in Mansa. He was the only son of his parents, while his sister is married.

The police have taken the truck driver, identified as Bhola Singh of Balloh village, into custody and initiated an investigation into the incident.

The bodies were sent to the Civil Hospital for post-mortem.