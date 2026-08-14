2 men found dead in Bathinda with syringes in arms, drug overdose suspected

Two men with syringes stuck in their arms were found dead at a secluded spot in the Bir Talab Basti of Bathinda on Friday due to the suspected drug overdose.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as 28-year-old Gurvinder Singh, a resident of Jaisinghwala village, and 25-year-old Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Jodhpur Romana village. Gurvinder Singh was due to turn 29 on August 17.

Advertisement

The volunteers of the Naujawan Welfare Society had reached the spot after receiving information about the incident and informed the police.

Advertisement

Some people present in the area told the volunteers that three youngsters had arrived on a motorcycle. According to them, when two of them fell unconscious, the third person allegedly fled from the spot.

The exact cause of death will be determined through the police investigation and medical examination.

Advertisement

The police had reached the spot and started an investigation.