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Home / Bathinda / 2 more held after SAD’s ‘chitta in two minutes’ claim in Bathinda village

2 more held after SAD’s ‘chitta in two minutes’ claim in Bathinda village

Police recover 6 gm heroin; SP said two separate cases had been registered against the accused at Sangat police station

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 07:14 PM Sep 07, 2026 IST
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The accused in police custody in Bathinda
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A day after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) shared a 3.12-minute video on its Facebook page as a purported sting operation, claiming that ‘chitta’ was being sold for as little as Rs 600 at Sangat Kalan village in Bathinda district and delivered by women, the police on Monday claimed to have arrested two more accused, including a woman, and recovered 6 gm of heroin from them.

The SAD video claimed that while pizza was delivered in 30 minutes and a Blinkit order in 10 minutes, ‘chitta’ was available in less than two minutes.

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Bathinda SP (Detective) Manoj Gorsi said the arrested persons had been identified as Harinder Singh and Manjinder Kaur. Earlier, Arunpreet Singh Gaggu was arrested with 3 gm of heroin. The SP said two separate cases had been registered against the accused at Sangat police station.

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The SAD had demanded an immediate inquiry and used the video and its allegations to target the AAP government and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over the state’s handling of the drug problem.

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