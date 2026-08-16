2 sharpshooters arrested in Malout firing case linked to extortion

Muktsar police on Sunday claimed to have arrested two sharpshooters in connection with a firing incident carried out with the intention of extortion in Malout town on July 22.

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Two motorcycle-borne men had allegedly opened fire at a house in Star City Colony in Malout. The house owners live in Delhi and a gardener had lodged a complaint. An FIR was registered under Section 125 of the BNS and Sections 25/27/54/59 of the Arms Act. During the investigation, Sections 308(5), 351(3) and 61(2) of the BNS were also added.

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According to the police, the investigation revealed that the conspiracy was allegedly hatched by Gurjant Singh alias Janta of Kharar, who currently lives in Australia.

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The police said the preliminary investigation suggested that Janta, who had earlier been involved in petty crime, directed the two shooters to carry out the firing.

The arrested accused have been identified as Nigam alias Deva, a resident of Gamri village in Sonepat district in Haryana; and Ravinder alias Binder, a resident of Khanpur Kalan village in Sonepat district. Both were arrested on Friday from Gurugram in Haryana, and police said they were the main shooters involved in the incident.

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The police said both the arrested accused have previously faced several cases related to the Arms Act, snatching and theft in Haryana and Rajasthan.

After being produced before a court, the accused were remanded in police custody for four days.

The police are questioning them to recover the weapon and motorcycle allegedly used in the crime and to identify other people involved in the crime.

During preliminary interrogation, the accused allegedly disclosed that they had carried out criminal activities for money.