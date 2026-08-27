2 smugglers arrested, arms and heroin recovered in Fazilka

Fazilka police claimed to have busted a smuggling racket with the arrest of two alleged smugglers and the recovery of two pistols, three magazines, seven live cartridges, heroin and other items from border village Mumbe Ki.

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Satinder Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Investigation), said that acting on a tip-off, the police had recovered a drone, one pistol, two magazines and nine live cartridges from paddy fields near border village Mumbe Ki in Fazilka district on August 13.

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The police subsequently launched efforts to identify and locate the accused with the help of technical and intelligence inputs.

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Based on the information gathered, the police arrested two persons, identified as Rinku Singh alias Rocky and Teja Singh, both residents of Mumbe Ki village, on Wednesday.

The police recovered two pistols, three magazines, seven cartridges, 4 grams of heroin, two mobile phones, a car and Rs 20,000 in cash from their possession.

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SP Satinder Kumar said that during interrogation, it surfaced that the two accused had allegedly smuggled an arms consignment from Pakistan on August 13.

A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act and the Arms Act at Sadar police station, Fazilka.