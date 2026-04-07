icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 2 weeks on, no arrests in death of 4 drug rehabilitation inmates in road mishap

2 weeks on, no arrests in death of 4 drug rehabilitation inmates in road mishap

The victims were travelling in a car that crashed into a tree near Sandoha village on the Maur-Talwandi Sabo road on March 21.

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:15 AM Apr 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation only.
Advertisement

More than two weeks after four Punjab youths, reportedly admitted to a private de-addiction and rehabilitation centre at Rori village in Haryana’s Sirsa district, died in a road accident in Bathinda district, no arrests have been made so far.

Advertisement

The victims were travelling in a car that crashed into a tree near Sandoha village on the Maur-Talwandi Sabo road on March 21. An FIR was registered at the Maur police station on March 22 following a complaint by the father of one of the deceased. The police booked Ranjit Singh of Sooch village in Bathinda, Arun Kumar of Ratia in Haryana, and some unidentified associates under Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the BNS.

Advertisement

Talking to The Tribune, Sukhwinder Singh, father of Balpreet Singh (26) from Dhanaula village in Barnala, alleged negligence by the rehabilitation centre. “My son had gone to the UK on a work permit and developed a drug addiction there. He was married. When we came to know about it, we called him back and admitted him to the Rori centre on February 6. We were paying Rs 10,000 per month, excluding food. We were shocked to learn that he had left the centre and died in a road accident. This happened due to the centre’s negligence. We demand immediate arrests and have met police officials several times,” he said.

Advertisement

The other deceased were identified as Harpreet Singh and Gursimran Singh from Mansa, and Jashandeep Singh from Moga. Balpreet, Harpreet and Gursimran died on the spot, while Jashandeep succumbed to injuries at a private hospital in Bathinda. A fifth occupant, Amandeep Singh of Maur Kalan village, survived.

Investigating officer Sub-Inspector Sukhpal Singh of Maur police station said raids were underway to arrest the accused. “The accused had applied for anticipatory bail, but their pleas have been rejected,” he added.

Advertisement

Earlier, Anil Kumar, SHO of Rori police station in Haryana, said a joint team of police and health department officials had inspected the centre. “The facility is owned by Dr Parveen, who holds a valid licence for a de-addiction centre. He claimed the deceased were not linked to his centre and that the building had been rented out to Ranjit, who was running a rehabilitation facility there. No patients were found during the inspection,” he said.

Rori village is located near the Punjab-Haryana border.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts