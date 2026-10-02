20 mobile phones seized from Faridkot jail; 10 undertrials booked

In a major security breach, authorities at the Central Modern Jail in Faridkot recovered 20 mobile phones during a search operation conducted across various barracks inside the prison premises.

The crackdown was initiated following official communication from Jaswant Singh, Assistant Superintendent, Central Modern Jail, Faridkot.

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Based on a complaint filed by the jail management, the local police registered a case against 10 undertrial inmates for their alleged involvement in smuggling and possessing prohibited communication devices inside the jail.

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The accused named in the case are — Gurbheja Singh, a resident of Sanjay Nagar, Faridkot; Mangaldeep Singh, a resident of Arniwala, Fazilka; Lovepreet Singh alias Karan, a resident of Goneana Road, Muktsar; Jaswinder Singh, a resident of Sherpur Taiba, South Moga; Amandeep Singh, a resident of Sohangarh, Fazilka; Goldy alias Govind, a resident of Fakkarsar Jhugge, Fazilka; Tirth Singh alias Guru, a resident of Angarh (Mubarakpur), South Moga; Harminder Hind Singh, a resident of Jai Singh Wala, Moga; Jaskaran Singh, a resident of Baba Pala Singh Road, Dharmkot, Moga; and Pritpal Singh, a resident of Arniwala, Fazilka.

No formal arrests have been made in connection with the fresh case so far.

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Confirming the development, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gurcharn Singh said a search drive was launched inside the barracks following specific inputs.

The police have intensified their investigation to trace the supply chain and determine how the prohibited devices were smuggled past security checkpoints into the high-security jail premises.