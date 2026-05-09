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Home / Bathinda / 20-year-old gold medallist boxer dies of suspected drug overdose in Mansa

20-year-old gold medallist boxer dies of suspected drug overdose in Mansa

FIR registered against unidentified persons

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa, Updated At : 05:29 PM May 09, 2026 IST
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Navdeep Singh. File photo
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A 20-year-old gold medallist boxer, Navdeep Singh, resident of municipal ward 3 in Mansa town, allegedly died of a drug overdose in Mansa on Friday. He had won gold medals during the state government’s Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in 2024 and the Punjab State Senior Kickboxing Championship last year.

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The deceased’s father, Jaspal Singh, a daily wager, said that his son had died of a drug overdose and sought action in the matter. Meanwhile, the police have booked unidentified persons under Section 105 of the BNS and started an investigation.

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Notably, the deceased was the only son of his parents and had two sisters.

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His family members said that Navdeep was working with an air-conditioner mechanic at Rara Sahib in Ludhiana and had returned from there just three days ago. “He had gone to the market yesterday, but his body was found near Arya School in the town,” the family members said.

Inspector Gurtej Singh, SHO, Mansa City-II police station, said, “We have registered a case against unidentified persons on the complaint filed by the deceased’s father. The complainant alleged that his son died of a drug overdose.

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Notably, the incident occurred at a time when Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann was in the town for his ‘Shukrana Yatra’.

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