20-yr-old woman found dead near Bathinda identified

A day after the partially burnt body of a 20-year-old woman was found stuffed inside a suitcase near Behman Diwana village, the deceased has been identified as Mallika, a resident of Abohar in Fazilka district.

Advertisement

According to the police, Mallika was reportedly living in a live-in relationship in Bathinda. The deceased is survived by two sisters.

Advertisement

“The deceased had several stab wounds on her chest, neck and other parts of the body. As of now, it appears she was murdered with a sharp-edged weapon. The accused appear to have later attempted to burn the body, but eventually packed it in a suitcase and dumped it along the highway,” the police said.

Advertisement

“We are investigating the case from all angles. Efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused,” the police added.

The deceased had a tattoo bearing the name ‘Kaku’. The body has been kept in the mortuary of the Civil Hospital.