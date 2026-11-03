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Home / Bathinda / 21 farm fire FIRs filed in a day in Ferozepur, 30 named

21 farm fire FIRs filed in a day in Ferozepur, 30 named

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Anirudh Gupta
Ferozepur, Updated At : 05:14 AM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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Ferozepur DC Deepshikha Sharma, SSP Bhupinder Singh and other officials during a field visit to make farmers aware of the harmful effects of burning crop residue.
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In a major crackdown on farmers resorting to stubble burning, the police on Monday registered 21 FIRs at six police stations in this border district. In all, 30 persons have been booked by name. Besides, cases have been registered against nine unidentified persons.

The FIRs have been registered at Lakho Ke Behram, Guruharsahai, Zira Sadar, Mallanwala, Mamdot and Sadar Ferozepur police stations. Police officials said action against those found burning paddy stubble would continue.

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Marginal decline in number of cases

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As per the data, the number of stubble burning incidents have declined marginally. Last year till November 1, the district had recorded 201 stubble-burning cases, when around 70 per cent of the paddy harvesting had been completed, while this year, 187 incidents have been reported with 80 per cent harvesting completed. So far, the district police have registered 35 cases and named more than 50 persons. Several unidentified persons have also been booked in these cases.

The police action is based on information received from field cluster officers and satellite monitoring centre of the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB). Whenever a farm fire is detected, the information is shared with the police station concerned, which conducts an inquiry before initiating legal action.

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Focus on raising awareness too: DC

Deputy Commissioner Deepshikha Sharma said the administration was focusing not only on enforcement but also on making farmers aware of the harmful effects of stubble burning. This year, 165 village-level awareness camps and three block-level camps have been organised in the district. Seven special activities have also been conducted to involve school students in the campaign.

She said 1,85,600 pamphlets had been distributed and awareness messages painted on walls at 115 locations. The administration was making efforts to educate farmers about the impact of stubble burning on air quality and soil fertility, while encouraging them to use available machinery and adopt proper stubble-management practices, the DC added.

The DC, SSP Bhupinder Singh and other officials of the district administration and police visited various villages and sensitised farmers to the harmful effects of stubble burning.

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