222 traffic challans, Rs 43,000 fine imposed daily in Bathinda
Bathinda Deputy Commissioner says 54,339 challans were issued from January to August, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 1,04,87,200
Bathinda Deputy Commissioner reviewed road safety arrangements in the district and directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules. File Photo
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An average of 222 traffic challans were issued and fines totalling nearly Rs 43,000 imposed every day in Bathinda district from January to August this year, according to official data.
Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said 54,339 challans were issued during this period, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 1,04,87,200.
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The Deputy Commissioner reviewed road safety arrangements in the district and directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules.
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He said reducing road accidents required not only strict enforcement of traffic rules but also greater public awareness about road safety.
He also directed officials to pay special attention to black spots and areas experiencing traffic-related problems.
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