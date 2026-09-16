DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Bathinda / 222 traffic challans, Rs 43,000 fine imposed daily in Bathinda

222 traffic challans, Rs 43,000 fine imposed daily in Bathinda

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner says 54,339 challans were issued from January to August, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 1,04,87,200

article_Author
Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Bathinda, Updated At : 09:10 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Bathinda Deputy Commissioner reviewed road safety arrangements in the district and directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules. File Photo
Advertisement

An average of 222 traffic challans were issued and fines totalling nearly Rs 43,000 imposed every day in Bathinda district from January to August this year, according to official data.

Bathinda Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Dhiman said 54,339 challans were issued during this period, resulting in fines amounting to Rs 1,04,87,200.

Advertisement

The Deputy Commissioner reviewed road safety arrangements in the district and directed officials concerned to ensure strict compliance with traffic rules.

Advertisement

He said reducing road accidents required not only strict enforcement of traffic rules but also greater public awareness about road safety.

He also directed officials to pay special attention to black spots and areas experiencing traffic-related problems.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts