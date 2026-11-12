Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / 23 farmers booked for stubble burning in Faridkot

23 farmers booked for stubble burning in Faridkot

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 05:49 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement
The Faridkot police registered five FIRs against 23 farmers on Tuesday for burning paddy stubble, days after farm fires on Diwali left the region under thick smog. No arrests have been made so far.
All five cases were registered on November 10 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers disobedience of an order issued by a public servant. The farmers have been charged with violating the District Magistrate’s August 25 prohibitory order against stubble burning.
Three FIRs were registered at the Jaito police station on complaints filed by cluster officer Kulbir Singh against farmers of Marhak village for fires lit on November 8 between 10 am and 4 pm. Five persons were booked in the first case, eight in the second and four in the third case.
Two FIRs were registered at the Kotkapura Sadar police station on the complaint of Gursimranjot Singh, a cluster officer with the Canal Department. In the first case, two farmers of Aulakh village were booked for burning stubble on about 8 kanals on November 8.
In the second case, four farmers of Panjgrain Kalan were booked for burning crop residue on about 7 kanals on November 9. The cluster officer submitted reports on the fire incidents to the police, along with the geographical coordinates and land records of the fields.
Official figures show 55 farm fires in the district on November 8, including 17 in the Jaito and 10 in the Kotkapura subdivisions. Residents say the administration has taken only token action against small farmers. The latest official data shows a sharp decline in recorded fires. Only three fires were reported in Faridkot district and 18 in Moga on November 10. Across Punjab, 345 fires were reported that day, taking the kharif season’s total to 5,002 in the state. Tarn Taran (676) and Ferozepur (654) have reported the most fires so far, and Pathankot has reported just one. Notwithstanding these figures, burning fields can be seen along link roads, state roads and national highways.
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts