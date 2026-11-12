23 farmers booked for stubble burning in Faridkot

The Faridkot police registered five FIRs against 23 farmers on Tuesday for burning paddy stubble, days after farm fires on Diwali left the region under thick smog. No arrests have been made so far.

All five cases were registered on November 10 under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which covers disobedience of an order issued by a public servant. The farmers have been charged with violating the District Magistrate’s August 25 prohibitory order against stubble burning.

Three FIRs were registered at the Jaito police station on complaints filed by cluster officer Kulbir Singh against farmers of Marhak village for fires lit on November 8 between 10 am and 4 pm. Five persons were booked in the first case, eight in the second and four in the third case.

Two FIRs were registered at the Kotkapura Sadar police station on the complaint of Gursimranjot Singh, a cluster officer with the Canal Department. In the first case, two farmers of Aulakh village were booked for burning stubble on about 8 kanals on November 8.

In the second case, four farmers of Panjgrain Kalan were booked for burning crop residue on about 7 kanals on November 9. The cluster officer submitted reports on the fire incidents to the police, along with the geographical coordinates and land records of the fields.

Official figures show 55 farm fires in the district on November 8, including 17 in the Jaito and 10 in the Kotkapura subdivisions. Residents say the administration has taken only token action against small farmers. The latest official data shows a sharp decline in recorded fires. Only three fires were reported in Faridkot district and 18 in Moga on November 10. Across Punjab, 345 fires were reported that day, taking the kharif season’s total to 5,002 in the state. Tarn Taran (676) and Ferozepur (654) have reported the most fires so far, and Pathankot has reported just one. Notwithstanding these figures, burning fields can be seen along link roads, state roads and national highways.