23-year-old man found dead in Bathinda village; family alleges drug use

A 23-year-old man was found dead near a water channel at Mahi Nangal village in Talwandi Sabo subdivision on Friday night, with a syringe allegedly attached to his arm.

The deceased, Rajpreet Singh, had been missing since Friday afternoon and his phone was switched off. His family had been searching for him when his body was found on the outskirts of the village.

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Family members alleged that he died after consuming ‘chitta’.

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They said he had become addicted to drugs about six months ago and had been admitted to a de-addiction centre for treatment.

Rajpreet is survived by his widowed mother, wife and one-year-old son. His father had died several years ago.

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His mother, Mandeep Kaur, broke down while speaking about his death and appealed to the state government to stop the supply of drugs instead of merely providing financial assistance to families.

“We do not need the government’s Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,500. Stop drugs from being sold in our villages and cities. We will collect Rs 1,000-1,500 ourselves and give it to the government,” she said.

Mandeep said she had raised both her sons with great difficulty and had hoped that Rajpreet would become her support. “He had quit drugs, but took them again yesterday and died,” she said.

Some village residents said drug use was widespread in the village and claimed that several young men had died after allegedly consuming drugs in the past.

Sub-Inspector Parbat Singh, SHO of the Talwandi Sabo police station, said he was in Phillaur and would investigate the matter after reaching the police station.

Notably, the incident comes amid concerns over drug abuse in the area. A recent video purportedly showing a young girl in a “zombie-like state” after alleged drug consumption had also circulated on social media, drawing attention to the issue.