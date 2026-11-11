Rs 24.99 crore Hussainiwala memorial project delayed, only 50% work over

The much-awaited ambitious project for the development of the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala, estimated to cost Rs 24.99 crore, has missed the deadline for its completion. The project, approved by the Central Government under the Bharat Darshan-II initiative and aimed at promoting Hussainiwala as a world-class tourist destination, remains far from completion despite September 28 deadline having passed.

According to information, around 50 per cent of the work has been completed till date and December 15 has been set as the new deadline.

The project titled ‘Cultural and Heritage Stretch: A Symbol of Peace and Harmony at Hussainiwala Border’, was sanctioned in March last year under the Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) component of the Swadesh Darshan scheme of the Union Ministry of Tourism after a demand was raised by INTACH and other local NGOs.

The initiative was aimed at preserving the historical legacy of the sacrifices made by the gallant sons of the soil, including Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev who smilingly embraced gallows for the freedom of the motherland.

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As per the information, the construction work of the project is being executed by a Noida-based company, Innovatiview, on behalf of the Punjab Heritage and Tourism Promotion Board. The proposed plan includes setting up of a heritage street besides a thematic entrance gate near the memorial, newly designed pathways, a plaza with a cafe and other recreational facilities. Under the plan, a children’s park with slides, a water body and sand pits, besides wall-climbing facility will also be set up.

The project also envisages landscaping and beautification of the National Martyrs Memorial besides provision of digital projection facilities, musical fountains, installation of CCTV cameras, solar power and RO water plants. An interactive website and mobile application are also being designed to facilitate visitors.

Manish Pandey, who holds a managerial position in the company, said the construction work was progressing on a war footing and the company would maintain the project for three years after its completion. He said the availability of workers was a major challenge in the region because of the site’s distance from the city. However, the company was making all efforts to complete the work at the earliest, he added.

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Tourism Department SDO Rahul Sharma said the company had been given a fresh deadline to complete the project so that tourists can start coming at the site to pay homage to the martyrs. He said the shortage of labour with the company had caused the delay.

Businessman Manish Ohri said the completion of the Hussainiwala development project would increase the tourist footfall and boost business activities in the region.

Ohri added that the increased footfall would also benefit local traders and other businesses, while creating more employment opportunities for the youth.

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Notably, the Union Government had earlier spent around Rs 7 crore under the Swadesh Darshan scheme in 2019 to install a simulator train and a light-and-sound system at Hussainiwala. However, both the facilities have become largely non-functional due to technical reasons, depriving the visiting tourists of their intended benefits.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann had laid the foundation stone of the project on March 23. “Keeping in view, the historical significance of Hussainiwala and its potential to attract visitors, timely completion of the project is important for giving tourism in the border region a much-needed boost,” said Shailendra Laoria of the Ferozepur Foundation.