24 days after death in Dubai, Faridkot youth’s body reaches native village after struggle

The mortal remains of Gurpreet Singh, a youth from a poor family in Bhagthala Khurd village near here, reached his native home 24 days after his death in Dubai, bringing an agonising wait to an end for his grieving family.

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Gurpreet had travelled to the Gulf nation with hopes of building a better future and lifting his family out of poverty. However, he died just two days after arriving in Dubai, reportedly due to a sudden heart attack.

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The family was devastated not only by his untimely death but also by the complicated procedures and heavy expenses involved in bringing his body back to India. Unable to bear the financial burden, they sought help from Dr S.P. Singh Oberoi, a Dubai-based businessman and Managing Trustee of the Sarbat Da Bhala Charitable Trust.

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Known for his extensive philanthropic work in repatriating the mortal remains of overseas workers who die abroad, Dr Oberoi stepped in to complete the necessary legal formalities and paperwork, besides arranging the transportation expenses in Dubai. The mortal remains were subsequently flown back to India, enabling the family to perform the last rites.

A wave of mourning swept through the village as Gurpreet’s body arrived home today. Family members and village elders expressed gratitude to Dr Oberoi for his timely intervention, saying that without his support, bringing their son back home for the last rites would have been nearly impossible for the impoverished family.