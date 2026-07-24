24-year-old man beaten to death by uncle over irrigation water dispute in Bathinda

A 24-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his uncle following a dispute over irrigation water at Dikh village in Bathinda district on Friday morning.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Akashdeep Singh, a resident of Dikh village. His father Harmander Singh also sustained injuries while reportedly trying to save his son and is undergoing treatment.

Advertisement

DSP Jasvarinder Singh Sidhu said the incident took place when a dispute broke out between two brothers over irrigation water. “Kulwant Singh was irrigating his field when the altercation with his elder brother Harmander Singh turned violent, resulting in Akashdeep’s death. The accused allegedly attacked Akashdeep with the iron handle of a hand pump and iron rods, inflicting multiple blows to his head. The SHO of Balianwali police station visited the spot, recorded the complainant’s statement, and a case has been registered,” the DSP said.

Advertisement

He added, “The main accused Kulwant Singh has been arrested, while two other accused, Manjit Kaur and Roop Chand, both residents of Dikh village, are on the run.”

Some villagers said the two families had been at loggerheads for quite some time.

Advertisement

Akashdeep, who got married around three years ago, is survived by his wife and a one-year-old daughter.