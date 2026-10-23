A 24-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death by another youth following a squabble over a petty issue at the grain market in Qilla Nauh village here on Friday.

​The victim has been identified as Yadvinder Singh, while the absconding accused has been identified as Sukhchain Singh.

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​According to the police, an altercation broke out between Yadvinder and Sukhchain over a minor issue at the village grain market.

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The argument escalated quickly, during which Sukhchain allegedly attacked Yadvinder with a sharp-edged weapon.

​The victim sustained multiple deep injuries in the attack and died on the spot. The accused managed to flee from the scene immediately after the incident and is currently absconding.

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​Upon receiving information, local police rushed to the spot, took the body into custody for post-mortem, and initiated a probe. A case has been registered against the accused under Section 103 (Punishment for murder) of the BNS at the local police station.

​Police teams have launched raids to nab the fleeing accused.