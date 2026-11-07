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Home / Bathinda / 25 days after murder, Parvinder Jhota’s post-mortem conducted at PGI in Chandigarh

25 days after murder, Parvinder Jhota’s post-mortem conducted at PGI in Chandigarh

Members of the action committee said the family had decided to take it to Mansa on Sunday morning for the cremation

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Archit Watts
Tribune News Service
Mansa (Punjab), Updated At : 03:45 PM Nov 07, 2026 IST
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Parvinder Singh Jhota. File photo
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Twenty-five days after anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota was shot dead in Mansa town, his post-mortem examination was conducted at the PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Saturday afternoon.

The body is currently in the PGIMER mortuary. Members of the action committee said the family had decided to take it to Mansa on Sunday morning for the cremation. "Any change in the programme would be announced accordingly," said an action committee member.

Earlier, the family had announced that the cremation would be held on Saturday. However, as the post-mortem was delayed, the action committee appealed to the public not to come today until a fresh announcement regarding the cremation schedule was made.

Jhota was shot dead at a chemist shop in Mansa on October 13 following a confrontation over the alleged sale of addictive drugs. Four of his companions were also injured in the firing.

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His body had remained at the Mansa Civil Hospital mortuary amid a prolonged standoff between the family and the state government over their demands, including action against some officials and cancellation of cases registered against protesters.

The post-mortem was finally conducted after the family agreed to allow the body to be shifted to PGIMER on Thursday late night.

Meanwhile, Jhota's father Bhim Singh, who accompanied the body to Chandigarh, has been reportedly observing indefinite fast, seeking transfer of Mansa SSP Vaibhav Chaudhary. His health had reportedly worsened in Chandigarh on Saturday.

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Jhota's mother, wife and kids had stayed back at Mansa.

The administration and action committee have made arrangements for cremation at Jhota's fields on Chakerian Road in Mansa.

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