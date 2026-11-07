25 farmers rewarded for managing crop residue

Under the Barnala district administration’s initiative to encourage farmers to manage paddy stubble without burning it, 25 progressive farmers have been selected for cash prizes totalling Rs 1 lakh under the Stubble Management Campaign-2026. The lucky draw was conducted on Friday at the District Administrative Complex in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh.

The winners were selected through a randomised process.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Jhaloor village, won the first prize of Rs 20,000. Jaswinder Singh Johal of Bihla village secured the second prize of Rs 15,000, while Manpreet Singh of Handiaya village won the third prize of Rs 10,000.

Sukhwinder has been making stubble bales and using the mulching technique for potato cultivation. Jaswinder has adopted mulching for potato cultivation and uses a super seeder to sow wheat. Similarly, Manpreet makes stubble bales and sows wheat using a super seeder. The remaining 22 selected farmers will get Rs 2,500 each, taking the total prize money to Rs 1 lakh, the DC said.