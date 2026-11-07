Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Bathinda / 25 farmers rewarded for managing crop residue

25 farmers rewarded for managing crop residue

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Barnala, Updated At : 05:51 AM Nov 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A lucky draw being conducted at the District Administrative Complex in Barnala on Friday.
Advertisement

Under the Barnala district administration’s initiative to encourage farmers to manage paddy stubble without burning it, 25 progressive farmers have been selected for cash prizes totalling Rs 1 lakh under the Stubble Management Campaign-2026. The lucky draw was conducted on Friday at the District Administrative Complex in the presence of Deputy Commissioner Harpreet Singh.

The winners were selected through a randomised process.

Sukhwinder Singh, a farmer from Jhaloor village, won the first prize of Rs 20,000. Jaswinder Singh Johal of Bihla village secured the second prize of Rs 15,000, while Manpreet Singh of Handiaya village won the third prize of Rs 10,000.

Sukhwinder has been making stubble bales and using the mulching technique for potato cultivation. Jaswinder has adopted mulching for potato cultivation and uses a super seeder to sow wheat. Similarly, Manpreet makes stubble bales and sows wheat using a super seeder. The remaining 22 selected farmers will get Rs 2,500 each, taking the total prize money to Rs 1 lakh, the DC said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts