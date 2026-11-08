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Home / Bathinda / 27-year-old anti-drug activist shot at in Barnala village

27-year-old anti-drug activist shot at in Barnala village

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Archit Watts
Barnala, Updated At : 04:57 AM Nov 08, 2026 IST
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A 27-year-old man, who is a member of an anti-drug committee at Kaleke village here, sustained a bullet injury to his thigh after some people allegedly opened fire at him at his residence.

The injured has been identified as Amandeep Singh, a photographer by profession.

According to preliminary information, Amandeep had allegedly informed the police about some suspected drug peddlers operating in the village. He had objected to their alleged drug-selling activities.

Angered by this, they allegedly gathered some more people and reached Amandeep’s residence where they opened fire at him. Amandeep, who sustained a bullet injury to his thigh, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

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Barnala SSP Mohammad Sarfaraz Alam said the police had registered an FIR in connection with the incident.

“Four persons have been identified so far, while the role of others is being verified. The assailants also belonged to the same village. We are verifying whether the incident was related to personal enmity or drugs. The injured is stable, and the District Red Cross Society is taking care of his medical expenses,” said the SSP.

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