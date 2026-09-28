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Home / Bathinda / 28-year-old man dies by 'suicide' after assault, humiliation by friends in Faridkot's Jaito

28-year-old man dies by 'suicide' after assault, humiliation by friends in Faridkot's Jaito

Police book 3 youths; probe under way to trace source of firearm used in incident

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Balwant Garg
Tribune News Service
Faridkot, Updated At : 06:54 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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A 28-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Monday afternoon after he shot himself at his residence in Jaito town of Faridkot district.

The deceased, identified as Suresh Kumar, was allegedly physically assaulted and humiliated by his friends over suspicions of him talking to one of their sisters.

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Following the incident, the local police registered a case against three youths after a formal complaint was lodged by the deceased’s brother.

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As per the complaint, the accused confronted and physically assaulted Suresh after suspecting his involvement with the sister of one of the suspects. Deeply distressed by the public humiliation and assault, Suresh returned home and took the extreme step using a firearm.

In a major development in the case, senior police officials confirmed that no licensed weapon was registered in Suresh Kumar’s name. Police are now investigating the origin of the illegal firearm to determine how and from whom it was procured, as well as who actually owned the weapon used in the incident.

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Police officials stated that a detailed investigation was under way to apprehend the named accused and trace the weapon trail.

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